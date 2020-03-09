Civil Society leader and political commentator Laura Miti has called for calm concerning the debate for President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility to run in the 2021 elections, reports Martha Banda.

A heated debate has emerged on President Lungu’s eligibility to run in the 2021 elections.

Constitutional lawyer John Sangwa says President Lungu has already been elected twice as provided by the constitution so he can’t run for the third time. His view has received support from the main opposition parties.

But his party says President Lungu will be on the ballot in 2021 because in his first election he was in office for less than three years.

The Constitutional Court was not categorical on whether President Lungu is eligible to contest in 2021. The court on interpreted what constitutes a term.

But Ms Miti says there was no need for panic as Lungu can’t win in a fair election.

Here is what Ms Laura Miti said:

Forget 3rd Term Controversy – EL Cannot win a Fair Election

Whether the Concourt’s ruling on President Lungu’s eligibility for the next election is constitutionally solid or not, is very debatable.

What is for sure though, is that EL cannot win an election which is free and fair.

Here is why:

In 2015 and 2016, the EL candidature was a mystery. A promise. It was all about he WILL…. His campaign team could claim ANYTHING – he is humble, he will grow the economy, he will move Mount Kilimanjaro from Tanzania to Zambia. The nation could take that in anticipation.

In contrast, in 2021 his campaign will have to say he has.

Therein lies the problem. It is that on every issue that counts, this presidency has taken the nation backwards. His failures are such that they are impossible to spin. How does one spin our failing economy, debt figures, violence, lawlessness, presidential absence, disunity, unemployment, corruption?

President Lungu has simply not given his campaign team anything to work with.

To put him on the ballot therefore, the PF must be prepared to implement industrial scale rigging.

Question is why would a political party do that to itself🤷🏽‍♀️?