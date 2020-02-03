PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu cannot win an election without engaging in electoral malpractices, says chief Hamusonde.

Commenting on the ongoing illegal practices in Chilubi where the PF has hired a public ferry under ZamPost and is distributing government branded mealie meal, Hamusonde (right in picture) said 2021 would be worse than what the MMD under Rupiah Banda tried to do in 2011 by nearly branding everything in blue.

“It is so sad that the political playing field is not leveled for Zambians to make their own independent choices. People are being forced to be PF, they are being forced to vote for the PF,” he said. “We cannot afford to be having petitions every time election results are declared and sadly the PF being in power and the main culprit of electoral malpractices is also in the habit of petitioning election results. With what is happening in Chilubi and other areas where there are by-elections, I can tell you that President Edgar Lungu cannot win an election clean and fair without engaging in malpractices, violence and corruption.”

Hamusonde asked the government to explain the distribution of GRZ branded mealie meal to the island and yet drought affected people in Southern Province were getting nothing.

“Those that have received something it’s a 12-kilogramme bag and yet voters in Chilubi are being bribed with 25 kilogramme bags of corn meal. What a shame,” Hamusonde said.

He appealed to Chilubi voters to make their own independent decision on whom they want to be their member of parliament even if the PF government gives free mealie meal and other items.

“If you vote for the PF it should be not because you were bribed but I would rather you teach them a lesson that you are not so cheap as to be insulted with GRZ branded mealie meal by voting for the opposition,” said Hamusonde. “I am also saddened by the police for not prevailing on ZamPost to ferry all Zambians on the boat regardless of political affiliation and also to impound any consignments of mealie meal. If it’s from the DMMU let it be stored at a police station and be given out after the elections.”

Chilubi voters will cast their ballots on February 13 to replace previous member of parliament Rosario Fundanga who died in November last year.

PF is fielding Francis Mulenga Fine, while the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is represented by Henry Kalenga, the UPND has Stanislous Chela and the People’s Alliance for Change (PAC) has Mark Mpundu.

Charles Kalala is standing on the United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ) ticket.