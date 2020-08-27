Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) says the decision by the Lusaka Magistrate Court to acquit Dr Chitalu Chilufya of corruption charges was influenced by President Edgar Lungu.

TIZ Executive Director Maurice Nyambe said the acquittal did not come as a surprise because of the recent attacks on the ACC by President Lungu.

“Nonetheless, the decision of the Court, reinforces the essence of the rule of law, where

all those who are accused of any wrongdoing are given the opportunity to be heard in a fair and open trial,” Nyambe said.

In a statement, Nyambe expressed concern over the lack of preparedness by the ACC to prosecute this case adding that such action erode public confidence in the Commission.

And Nyambe implored the ACC to introspect and learn the lessons from its failure in Dr Chilufya’s case.

“On the same score, we would like to encourage the Commission not to be demotivated by this apparent setback.

“Instead the Commission should remain resolute in executing their legal mandate of fighting corruption regardless of who is involved in the scourge,” said Nyambe.

Nyambe added that the ACC should work hard and continue fighting graft which is so rampant in the country.

“There is still a lot of work to be done out there and the ACC cannot afford to wallow in self pity and therefore allow the corrupt to have a field day,” Nyambe said.