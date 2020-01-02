Opposition UPND youths have challenged President Edgar Lungu to cut short his term and call for early elections the same way Kenneth Kaunda did in 1991.

National youth chairman Likando Mufalali says President Lungu and his team are not capable of fixing the deteriorating Zambian economy.

“If the challenges our country is going through continue for the next six months people will perish, our economy has collapsed, businesses have collapsed and the situation continue deteriorating everyday and it is for this reason that we challenge Edgar Lungu to call for an early, this is not strange Kaunda called for an early election in 1991 when things got bad so there is no shame for Mr Lungu to call for an early election in order to save the country,” charged Mufalali.

Mufalali, who was speaking at the end of year youth meeting in Chililabombwe Town of the Copperbelt Province on Tuesday, says the people of Zambia can no longer bear the sufferings that have been caused by the poor leadership of the Patriotic Front government.

Mufalali has since asked the people of Copperbelt province to register voters in numbers and be ready for 2021 elections or before.

And Chililabombwe Constituency chairman Chrispine Sakuwaha thanked the national executive team for taking time to grace the meeting and pledged to work extra hard to mobilize voters in the area.

The National Youth executive committee comprising of the national youth chairman Likando Mufalali, his deputy Munji Habeenzu, youth secretary Trevor Mwiinde, deputy youth secretary Stephen Chikota, Nationa information and publicity secretary Samuel Ngwira, youth treasurer Been Mulungwe and trustees: Kharled Chomba, Charmaine Pule, Sandra Malumbe and David Chikwanda were all in chililabombwe to grace this event.