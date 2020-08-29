President Edgar Lungu has urged the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to take a closer look at how government institutions are giving out tenders, saying rampant corruption is taking place.

Lungu said it is disappointing that expensive construction tenders are being awarded to private companies at the expense of parastatals who are equally good, if not better.

He said the tendency to give expensive contracts that can be executed at a lower cost by the Zambia Army and the Zambia National Service is motivated by greed and corruption within his administration.

The President said the two institutions can deliver quality works at a lower cost compared to private companies.

Lungu has since asked the Anti-Corruption Commission -ACC- to take interest and find out how contracts are being awarded in government institutions.

He said by doing so, it does not mean that he is interfering with the work of the Commission.

Speaking when he toured Mwenda Secondary School in Chipili District in Luapula whose works have stalled since 2017, Lungu expressed dismay over the stoppage.

Lungu added that he will not hesitate to tell the Commission to fight all forms of corruption as opposed to concentrating in one area.

Lungu who once confessed that there was rampant corruption within his government, said public officials should treat government projects as their own if the people are to benefit.

He questioned why the Ministry of General Education has not completed the project in a phased manner so that people can start using the facility, and directed that the school be completed in a phases.