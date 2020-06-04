Patriotic Front (PF) Party President and President of the Republic of Zambia His Excellency Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu has made some appointments, in a move seen as consolidating his bid for a third term running.

Chief among the appointments is that of Hon Davies Chama, MP, MCC and Minister of Defence who becomes Deputy National Chairperson of Patriotic Front Central Committee with Immediate effect.

He was General Secretary of PF before being appointed as Defence Minister.

While Chama has not been on the spotlight, he is however, one of Lungu’s trustees.

Lungu could even pick him as his successor.

With Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya seemingly falling off and KBF being expelled from the party, Lungu seem to be playing his cards well.

Meanwhile, Chama will deputize Hon Samuel Mukupa, MCC, Patriotic Front National Chairperson.

Lungu has also appointed Hon Elizabeth Phiri, MP Minister of Gender, to Patriotic Front Central Committee and takes up the position of Chairperson for Industries with immediate effect.

Following the appointments, PF Secretary General Davies Mwila called on party members and leadership to welcome the two and offer them support.

“Allow me to congratulate Hon Chama and Hon Phiri on their respective appointments, and call upon the rank and file of Patriotic Front membership countrywide to give them optimum support,” he said.