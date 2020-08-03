LUNGU CRITICISED FOR COMMISSIONING INCOMPLETE BRIDGE

President Lungu has been criticised for officially commissioning the incomplete Chawama flyover bridge today, with opposition figures saying the project in its current form is a “waste of taxpayers’ money”.

Patriots for Economic Progress (PEP) leader Sean Tembo has expressed shock that the opening of an incomplete bridge would warrant a visit by the head of state.

He explained it was his party’s expectation that the bridge would include a spaghetti junction to allow the flee flow of traffic onto the bridge. In its current form the bridge serves no purpose other than wasting taxpayers’ money, Mr Tembo said.

The bridge, which is situated on the Kafue Road next to the Makeni Mall in Lusaka, was constructed with support from the Indian government with the aim of reducing congestion in the capital.

Without a spaghetti junction installed, Mr Tembo has explained that traffic lights will need to be installed in order to control traffic from Makeni Mall, Chawama and the Kafue Road.

The opposition leader says the incomplete bridge typifies the incompetence and lack of foresight of the PF government in general and President Lungu in particular.

“One of the primary purposes of a government is to ensure that public financial resources are utilized in a prudent manner so as to create value for the nation. The Chawama Flyover Bridge is a waste of public financial resources as it does not serve any purpose whatsoever, and President Lungu must be ashamed to consider commissioning such a moribund structure”, he said.

“it is our fun belief that no individual in their right frame of mind should commission such a monstrosity,” he added.