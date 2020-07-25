Prominent Nigerian self-styled prophet, Andrew Ejimadu famously known as Seer 1 has cursed President Edgar Lungu and what he terms his cronies for allegedly running down the Southern African country.

In a video, the visibly unhappy Seer1 lambasted Lungu and his administration calling him a disgrace to the nation, the region and Africa at large.

“I curse you, I curse you Edgar Lungu, I curse in the name God the Heavenly Father. You are a curse to Africa.

“You are a curse to the nation of Zambia, and I curse everybody who are looting Zambia with you.

“You will not have peace, even when you lose elections next year, you will never have peace,” he said.

Seer 1, who claims to have helped PF to win the previous elections is a strong critic of Lungu.

PF youths, led by their national chairperson Kelvin Sampa, recently protested against alleged attacks on Lungu by Seer 1 in a letter addressed to the Nigerian government.

In a protest letter dated June 9, 2020, addressed to the Nigerian Ambassador in Zambia and signed by Sampa and 10 PF youth chairmen from all the 10 provinces, the youths charged that the continued social media utterances against government by Ejimadu, a Nigerian national popularly known as prophet Seer 1, were aimed at defaming the Head of State.