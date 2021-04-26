PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu deserves another five years in power, according to Paramount Chief Mpezeni on the Ngoni people in Eastern Province.
The traditional leader this yesterday when he presented President Lungu Ngoni war instruments as a symbol of his readiness for the presidential elections for the August 12 vote.
The gift also included a spear, shield and the Ngoni head gear as a symbol to face the opponents in the August 12 general elections.
The traditional said that president Lungu had done a lot in areas of development in Eastern Province adding that he should be given another five-year mandate.
Chief Mpezeni said this when President Lungu paid a courtesy call on him at his Ephindukeni palace.
And president Lungu presented a lion skin to Ngwenyama Paramount Chief Mpezeni as a symbol of authority among all his subjects.
Credit: Breeze FM
But not all of us have received the level of development that make you now talk good of Lungu. Until then, your utterances are as good as the utterances of a mad man and not of a King! If Lungu was a good leader, he would have bought special medical equipment that helps treat myopia in people like Mpenzeni! Just bcos his hands receive gifts from Lungu, this myopic chief of the Ngonis cannot the approaching death caused by the same Lungu he praises.