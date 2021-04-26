PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu deserves another five years in power, according to Paramount Chief Mpezeni on the Ngoni people in Eastern Province.

The traditional leader this yesterday when he presented President Lungu Ngoni war instruments as a symbol of his readiness for the presidential elections for the August 12 vote.

The gift also included a spear, shield and the Ngoni head gear as a symbol to face the opponents in the August 12 general elections.

The traditional said that president Lungu had done a lot in areas of development in Eastern Province adding that he should be given another five-year mandate.

Chief Mpezeni said this when President Lungu paid a courtesy call on him at his Ephindukeni palace.

And president Lungu presented a lion skin to Ngwenyama Paramount Chief Mpezeni as a symbol of authority among all his subjects.

Credit: Breeze FM