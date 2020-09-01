3RD Liberation Movement leader Enock Tonga has called for early elections, saying August 2021 is too far.

Tonga says the damage President Edgar Lungu and his team are causing to the nation is too much to be tolerated up to that time.

“President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and his minions urgently need to come to terms with reality and agree that they are a bunch of failures before they kill us all with poverty which is emanating from pervasive corruption,” he said in a statement on Sunday. “2021, Thursday August 12, is too far for any decent person in Zambia to wait and come to cast a vote that will not yield any tangible results in the best interest of Zambia – which vote, would, most likely, later spark a civil disorder (preconceived and hatched plans) if not properly handled.”

Tonga believes that there can never be a better time than now to call for early elections and remove PF from power.

“What are we waiting for, other than giving crooks and criminals more time and chance to steal more and to adequately prepare themselves to eventually come and defend their evils through a faked general election in 2021?” Tonga asked. “There can never be a better time than this one to call for people’s voice through an election (ballot). Stop squeezing a common man against the wall of poverty and nonentity – it could be very deadly. In 2015, kwacha to a dollar was 10.99 as at December 31, 2015. After five years of Patriotic Front (PF) in power, the kwacha against the USD is now trading at 19.53. Madness!”

He reminded President Lungu and his team that every wickedness has an ending.

Tonga said unlike Dr Kenneth Kaunda who lost graciously in 1991, President Lungu deserves “unceremonious sendoff to Chawama and later come to answer many corruption unanswered questions.”

“Be warned ahead of time that, nemesis will always one day catch up with anyone if such a one chooses to continue perpetrating maximum wickedness and evil on others; more in particular, the poor and downtrodden in society. Having the above said, we earnestly call upon President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and his minions to swallow their pride, admit that governance has failed them and call for early general elections this year,” said Tonga. “What miracle is President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and his minions going to perform at this late hour when all is gone to dogs if they could not do it since 2011? Impossible! Too big pair of shoes for President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and his surrogates to fit in. Failure to which, Bonse Alliance – BA2021, as a team and force to reckon with, our first job and mandate is to immediately call and push for an early general election and demand that President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, his minions and the corrupt be not part of that election in order to preserve life, peace and future of Zambia. The council of elders under BA2021 is soon to announce our single opposition presidential candidate. Let’s do it for Zambia!”