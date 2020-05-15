By Daily Revelation

President Edgar Lungu has ordered Home Affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo to keep a check on the COVID-19 tests and the donations being received through Health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya.

And ruling PF members are up in arms against Dr Chilufya in several PF blogs, accusing the Health minister of undermining the President.

Well placed sources in the ruling PF have told Daily Revelation, that there was huge fighting among the ministers who were opposed with the manner Dr Chilufya was handling donations and managing affairs around COVID-19.

“Initially Kampyongo was part of the ministerial committee tasked to look into this issue of COVID-19, but sort of boycotted because Chilufya wanted to handle everything. If you noticed it was deliberate when he announced that some ministers were under quarantine, immediately you saw Kampyongo coming out and disappearing again,” the sources said. “In the recent past, you have seen him come out again. The story behind is that the President has ordered him to keep a check on Chilufya on the tests and donations, of course since he works with the intelligence community.”

The sources said there was a lot of mistrust in the manner Dr Chilufya was handling affairs, saying the suspicion within the government and ruling party circles was that he was doing everything for self-benefit and to campaign for the presidency.

“In fact the initial position was that Dr Chilufya would be handling the information aspect and then surrender them to the Vice-President Inonge Wina to announce as that is supposed to be the work of the DMMU under her office, but he still insisted otherwise,” the sources said.

And PF members in several PF blogs are beginning to question Dr Chilufya’s sincerity with the COVID-19 numbers he was announcing.

One of the bloggers identified only as Brian in one of the PF blogs, wondered why Dr Chilufya had to wait for the Presidential address on opening up certain sectors of the economy last week, then barely a day later announced that the country had recorded 85 new cases of the virus.

“Does it mean that Dr Chilufya didn’t have those numbers before the President addressed the nation?” one of the bloggers wondered.

Others wondered why the numbers spiked to 174 in a day, the moment President Lungu announced the reopening of the Victoria Falls.

Some bloggers accused Dr Chilufya of being one of the “MMD members” attempting to take over the party. There has been infighting in the ruling PF between what they call as true greens and less greens, over leadership positions in the party.-Daily Revelation