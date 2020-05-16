ACKSON Sejani says President Edgar Lungu must dissolve his Cabinet immediately if he has to serve the remainder of his term of office with some degree of stability.

He warns that with the present Cabinet, there will be many more “Nakonde shockers awaiting us in other borders” insofar as the coronavirus is concerned.

Sejani says it is becoming very clear that President Lungu is leading a fractious Cabinet which is beginning to manipulate, undermine and maladvise him.

“So what is the preoccupation of this Cabinet? They are busy trying to outwit one another in their fight to succeed Mr Lungu. They have no time for him! Very soon their fights will come out in the open for all to see,” Sejani, who served as local government minister in Frederick Chiluba’s administration, warned. “For the sake of Zambia Mr Lungu must do the right thing now- dissolve Cabinet and appoint the few loyalists remaining who will assist him achieve some kind of a dignified exit next year.”

He said there is always a danger when “you lead a cabinet where more than half of them are preoccupied with manoeuvres to unseat you at your convention”.

“Such a cabinet is not doing the job they were appointed to do. It is these warring cartels in Cabinet that is responsible for the chaos, disconnect and the rather out-of-the-sink decisions coming from Mr Lungu,” Sejani noted. He said President Lungu had made a lot of pronouncements regarding opening up some sectors of the country which have exposed him as lacking sound advice.

“We saw what happened with the move on churches and the resultant backlash. A week later we saw another move on opening schools even as the country was recording a dramatic surge in cases with COVID-19,” Sejani said. “We all want our children to go back to school but not at this stage of our fight with the virus. A desired move which is made at the wrong time is a bad decision. Opening schools at a time when COVID-19 figures are beginning to alarm is escalatory because pupils will be pulled from all corners of Zambia to converge in schools. You don’t need to be a doctor to know what will happen afterwards.”

He asked what Cabinet advised President Lungu on closing borders at the very beginning of the pandemic.

“They told him that the opposition was hallucinating when they called for the closure of borders because Zambia was a land locked country,” said Sejani. “Today, landlocked Zambia has closed the Nakonde border. A desired move coming two months late is a bad decision because it is too late. The virus has already entered Zambia. It is the case of closing the stable gates long after the horses have escaped. Everybody knew that our border areas were particularly at risk with this virus but somehow we took our time to mark them. We went late in Nakonde even when we knew what was happening in Tanzania. Even at present we are not doing the needful in all our borders. There will be many more Nakonde shockers awaiting us in other borders.”