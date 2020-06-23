LUNGU FIRES NINE CENTRAL PROVINCE DISTRICT COMMISSIONERS
President Edgar Lungu has with immediate effect, terminated the appointment contracts for nine district commissioners (DC’S) in Central Province.
According to KNC news, Central Province Permanent Secretary Bernard Chomba has confirmed the development.
Chomba announced that the affected DC’S as those from Chitambo, Serenje, Mkushi and Chisamba.
The other affected DC’S are those from Ngabwe, Kapiri Mposhi, Chibombo, Itezhi thezi and Mumbwa.
The Permanent Secretary said District Commissioners for Kabwe, Shibuyunji and Luano have not been removed.
There is no real impact, in fact all of them should be fired, they are just a drain on public coffers, they serve no purpose at all.
Some of these people he has fired are far better than some permanent secretaries he’s keeping in his government. Luka Mwamba for Mkushi and Francis Kalipenta for Serenje are good people I personally know.
2021 bola yatampa ukukosa. Pa last kuti washala weka.
Who cares when cadres get fired?
Or is this “Chifukushi” coming from the embarrassment suffered at the hands of ba Yufi?