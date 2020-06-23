LUNGU FIRES NINE CENTRAL PROVINCE DISTRICT COMMISSIONERS

President Edgar Lungu has with immediate effect, terminated the appointment contracts for nine district commissioners (DC’S) in Central Province.

According to KNC news, Central Province Permanent Secretary Bernard Chomba has confirmed the development.

Chomba announced that the affected DC’S as those from Chitambo, Serenje, Mkushi and Chisamba.

The other affected DC’S are those from Ngabwe, Kapiri Mposhi, Chibombo, Itezhi thezi and Mumbwa.

The Permanent Secretary said District Commissioners for Kabwe, Shibuyunji and Luano have not been removed.