President Edgar Lungu has noted and accepted Chishimba Kambwili’s apology in the true Christian spirit.

Lungu says what matters is someone’s deeds and actions after they apologize for their wrongs.

This is according to a statement issued to Byta FM by Isaac Chipampe, Special Assistant to the President (Press and Public Relations).

On 18th March, 2021, Kambwili unreservedly apologized to Lungu for insinuating that the Head of State is engaged in drug dealing.

Kambwili also called for reconciliation with Lungu as his unwarranted attacks has led to tension in the Country.

The former Roan Member of Parliament said it is unfortunate that he did not care enough to verify raw information that came in his possession as a political leader.

Kambwili also pleaded businessman Valden Findlay to find space in his heart to forgive him.