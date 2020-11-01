By CIC Intelligence.

LUNGU FURIOUS WITH THE FALL OF BILL 10, PLANS MASSIVE RESHUFFLE.

President Edgar Lungu is reportedly very angry with the fall of Bill 10 as that puts his bid for a third term into serious questions now, State House sources have revealed.

Highly placed CIC sources revealed that President Lungu was assured by some of his close Ministers and senior party officials that they had done their homework in securing numbers in Parliament to pass Bill 10.

“You saw how the boss addressed the crowd when opening the flyover bridge on Friday. He is very angry and has lost trust in most of his inner circle because he is convinced they are working against him. From the flyover bridge on Friday, he never even worked and went straight to State Lodge where he was joined by friends like Valden Findlay and Bank of Zambia Governor Christopher Mvunga for a drink up. He even developed High Blood Pressure (BP) soon after losing the vote. He had to be put on some medical observations by his personal physician. You should watch the space next few days or weeks. He may make serious cabinet reshuffles and party realignments. He was even accusing some of his Ministers of working with the UPND President Hakainde Hichilema,” sources revealed

Insiders says President Lungu was so furious especially looking at the money he released through some of his close associates in the PF to entice the UPND MPs and Independent MPs to support Bill 10.

“What even annoyed him more is that some PF MPs and a cabinet minister like Brian Mushimba runaway to the U.S. at a crucial moment like this and never voted for Bill 10.

The boss had heavily invested in this Bill 10 as most of the money from KCM was being channelled into this project. Ba boss naba fulwa elo na balubana apa so. He was very sure. His Ministers and senior party officials got a lot of money for this project but they pocketed the money because they also never wanted Bill 10. Some UPND MPs and Independent MPs also got money but they duped the boss on the last day. If they knew they had no numbers, they were going to withdraw the Bill than being exposed to such an embarrassment of losing the vote,” sources revealed.

CIC PRESS TEAM