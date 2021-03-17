The PF Deputy Media Director, Antonio Mwanza, who featured on the “Diamond Breakfast show” this morning says President Edgar Lungu is likely to go to the party’s General Conference unopposed.

Mwanza added that this is so because Lungu has been endorsed by all party structures.

The Conference is set for April 2021.

Meanwhile, PF Secretary General Davies Mwila announced recently that the ruling party has started working on modalities to have its national conference virtually.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka, Mwila also insisted that only popular candidates would be adopted to contest on the ruling party ticket.

He said Central Committee had resolved to come up with new COVID-19 standing orders to facilitate the holding of both the National Council and General Conference virtually, with the prescribed number of delegates in line with party Constitution.

Mwila said the Central Committee resolved to continue living by its founding characteristic to ensure that the voices of the people rule.

“Therefore, the Central Committee resolved to go into the 2021 elections only with popular candidates at the grassroots; starting with His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu who is the grassroots preferred Presidential candidate,” Mwila said.