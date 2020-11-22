LUNGU HAS DONE MORE FOREIGN TRIPS THAN MWANAWASA + SATA + RB COMBINED

Did you know that President Edgar Lungu has done over 100 foreign trips in just 5 years?

He’s done more trips than Michael Sata, RB and Levy Mwanawasa combined together.

He even went as far as Turkey to attend an inauguration.

The only place he hasn’t been is Antarctica and Alaska.

We all remember how RB loved to travel, but ECL eclipsed RB’s record in two years.

A Presidential trip abroad usually lasts 3-5 days. Which means the President has spent between 300-500 days abroad.

It means from his 6 years in office he’s spent 1 full year abroad.

With this record you can begin to understand why the President saw it fit to borrow $135 Million to buy a new plane.

He lives in the air!

It’s only Covid-19 that’s grounded him this year otherwise he had a busy travel schedule planned for this year too.