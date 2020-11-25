PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu should be decent, kind and fair enough to acknowledge that the longer he stays in power the more harm he does to the country, Chanda Mfula has said.

In an interview, the former PF media director said to acknowledge that fact was to relinquish the position of President whose dignity is at stake if the country allows President Lungu to continue beyond 2021.

Mfula said leadership is not ceremonial but about planning and decision making.

“It’s about not just carrying a vision, but carrying the vision through. At the moment there is nothing to show that we have a vision carrier in power,” Mfula said.

He further said there was nothing to convince the people that President Lungu and his cabal are making sound decisions or engaging in serious planning.

“Instead, there is everything to show that Edgar’s leadership is taking the country to the brink of a political and economic crisis. They have been in campaign mode throughout their time in office, squandering the mandate they were given on perpetual electioneering at the expense of delivering economic development and respecting the dignity of the office of President and of our people,” Mfula said.

He said Zambia needs thinkers, planners and decision makers, stressing that President Lungu was neither of these.

Mfula added that Zambian youths and children need role models in leadership to take them through their aspirations for today and tomorrow.

“Edgar has failed to be a role model,” said Mfula.

Mfula is a doctorate student in media studies, journalism and democracy at the University of Sussex.