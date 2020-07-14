PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has given me a status, so when am moving to South Africa, Dubai, they give me respect, says Bowman Lusambo.

And Lusambo has mocked MMD president Nevers Mumba saying he is staying in a rented house.

Meanwhile, Lusambo says UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema is only good at keeping cows, chickens and goats.

He said this during a live radio programme on Sun FM radio on Saturday night in Ndola.

“So HH can’t come to us and lie. He is good in business, he can keep cows, chickens, goats, he is good in that, not in politics. Hakainde can’t be a President, he is just good at criticising Presidents. We only have a good President in Edgar Lungu,” Lusambo said.

“For me, President Lungu has given me a status, so when am moving to South Africa, Dubai, they give me respect. Now Hakainde is just as good as my kids, who carry my name as Edgar Chilosha Lusambo, children of a minister. You can’t go to State House using violence. Hakainde Hichilema is too dirty to be in politics. He is not true man. He told us he was walking bare footed, he had a house in Kalingalinga, but look at him. We’re not going to allow crooks to convince the people of Zambia.”

He said no one could move him in any way because he stands strong.

Lusambo said he had no regards for Hichilema and would call him anything.

“I can assure you that no one can move me. Your duty is just to go back to the farm and take care of the cows. Where we have reached with Edgar Lungu is at the highest. We can’t give this country to Hakainde Hichilema. We will continue to tell the people what Edgar Lungu has done. I have no regards for Hakainde Hichilema. So I will continue to decampaign him from now on up to 2021 when we will retire him. The captain Edgar Lungu has told us to relax as we have just faced turbulences.”

“Edgar Lungu has faced a lot of challenges this year but he is up to the task. He is the first President to put youths in his government,” he claimed.

And Lusambo said lawyer Kelvin Bwalya Fube should start looking for clients to defend him.

“KBF has run out of clients, that is why he is talking nonsense. Just go to court and defend the clients, in politics we crush. Just speak English. We can’t judge the intelligence of someone because of your English. So ba KBF, what are you ba mudala? Just give respect to Edgar Lungu,” he said.

Lusambo also mocked Mumba saying he is staying in a rented house.

“When Nevers Mumba is coming out from his rented house in Kalundu, renting a house! And going at East Park Mall, he sees the development that Edgar Lungu has brought. Learn to appreciate,” said Lusambo.