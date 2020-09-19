LUNGU HAS NO RIGHT TO KILL HICHILEMA -NALUMANGO

…says Zambians greatest tragedy is, those in top leadership planning to eliminate political opponents

Lusaka – 18/09/20

UNITED PARTY FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT National Chairman,Mutale Nalumango says President Edgar Lungu shouldn’t think that he has the right to persecute president Hakainde Hichilema and those he deems as political threats at will.

In a apparent response to Mr Lungu’s recent statement that he would have eliminated Mr Hichilema at will if he had wanted, Mrs Nalumango says being at the helm of the country’s leadership didn’t give him a leeway to kill those that he wished dead.

The former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly also wondered why Mr Lungu has been insisting that Mr Hichilema will not appear on the 2021 presidential ballot, adding that such reckless statements must not come from political leaders holding the highest office in the land.

“We hear President Lungu himself saying he would have killed president Hakainde Hichilema a long time. Has he got the right to kill? To say, ‘if I wanted?’ Is it about you wanting to kill a person? Is it about you having authority to kill?” wondered Mrs Nalumango.

She said Ms Nalumango such irresponsible statements were not expected to come from those who hold sensitive positions of leadership in the country, especially Head of State.

And Chirundu Member of Parliament, Douglas Syakalima says President Lungu must take a leaf from the most brutal of dictators in Africa whose tenure came to an abrupt end when the people chose to elect new leaders.

Mr.Syakalima wondered where the PF got the impetus to wish people death at will, stating that the PF must start negotiating and making friends as they prepared for their way out of power soon.

“Who tells them that they have powers to just tell anyone that, ‘today, you are dying’? Who tells them that? We had worse dictators in this world. Where are they today? Dictators move out badly! Start making friends; start negotiating for you are on your way out. You will hear that people power is real. You can bring your military, you can bring your police, when people have decided, they have decided. You will go!” he said.