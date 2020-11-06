LUNGU HAS ONLY SERVED ONE TERM, HE IS ELIGIBLE FOR 2021 – LAWYER

LUSAKA Lawyer Joseph Chirwa says after reading the judgement of the Constitutional Court, it is clear that President Edgar Lungu is eligible for 2021 because he has only served one term, News Diggers reports.

In an interview, Mr Chirwa said the duration of President Lungu’s stay in office the first time he was elected does not constitute a term of office.

“After reading the judgment of the Constitution Court, [it] is [clear] that the President is eligible,” Mr Chirwa said.

Source: News Diggers!