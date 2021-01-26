UPND senior member Winnerson Ng’uni says President Edgar Lungu has gathered enough packed lunch to eat all the way in the next phase of his life journey.

Ng’uni in an interview advised the PF to stop focusing on President Lungu’s third term bid but instead focus on people’s sufferings.

He said to President Lungu, the third term bid was a matter of life and death.

“President Lungu has gathered enough packed lunch to eat all the way in the next phase of his journey in life. Go and leave us to clean the mess you have created with your party,” Ng’uni said.

He said Zambians would suffer more if the PF was allowed to rule Zambia beyond August.

“I am calling on President Edgar Lungu to stop this unconstitutional bid for a third term. Let him for once stop focusing on power and focus on people. As long as he continues peddling this attempt to contest in August more and more Zambians will suffer, or even die as he diverts funds to his campaigns and unleashes the police on innocent civilians,” Ng’uni said.

He said Zambia has too many problems right now that need urgent attention.

“They promised fuel stability, but I see queues everyday here in Livingstone. Youths are not employed, workers have no money in their pockets,” he said.

“The man’s preoccupation is another bid at violating the Constitution in his quest for a third term. To him, the third term is a matter of life and death…but I want to tell him this; the issue of life and death is not his quest for power, but people and all their problems is what is a matter of life and death. Food, health, education, high unemployment levels and all other pressing needs are what is a matter of life and death. That is what should be worrying Mr Lungu,” Ng’uni said.

He said his very simple, humble and urgent advice to President Lungu was that he had done his part.

“You don’t deserve another go to ruin our beloved country. You have gathered enough packed lunch to eat all the way in the next phase of your journey in life. Go and leave us to clean the mess you have created with your party,” said Ng’uni.