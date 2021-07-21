UNITED Church of Zambia Copperbelt acting Presbytery bishop Albert Bowa says the PF is just on a break.

And former Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo says President Edgar Lungu has passed through many challenges in his leadership like drought, floods, “but he remains steadfast to work for the people of Zambia. We pulled through climate change, we pulled through gassing.”

Bishop Bowa said this during the induction ceremony of St Paul’s Masala Congregation minister-in-charge Reverend Margaret Mwape.

This was shortly before calling on Kabushi PF parliamentary candidate Lusambo who was the guest of honour at the induction.

“Let me make it clear that we are working with the government of the day. I have no apologies to make. You ba Bowman Lusambo you are just on break and in a few days you will be back. How can I invite the opposition when there is a government in place? So ba Bowman Lusambo be at home,” said Bishop Bowa. “Ba Bowman Lusambo after this break when you come back, come and continue with the development.”

And Lusambo said the Church and politics have the same constituency.

“In the Church it is just like politics. We have all the characters – we have gossipers, the silent, and those that don’t know what they want. But be careful and work with everyone. Us the politicians and the Church we have one constituency which we work for, the people. As it is to give you the development while you [Church] give spiritual guidance.”

Lusambo said there was only 24 days before elections, and that this time should be used to love and unite each other.

“We only have 24 days before the D-day. We have had elections and this is not the first time. So let us remain United. Vote the for the party that will bring development, that will unite the people. The job of the government under the great commander is to create opportunities for all,” he said. “We are in a very difficult time as a country. Despite the circumstances we are in, President Edgar Lungu is working to ensure that we give our people the needed services. We will continue to deliver services to the people. President Lungu’s preoccupation is to deliver development to the people.”

Lusambo said President Lungu has gone through many challenges in his presidency.

“He has passed through many challenges in his leadership like drought, floods, but he remains steadfast to work for the people of Zambia. We pulled through climate change, we pulled through gassing,” said Lusambo. “President Edgar Lungu is determined to ensure that he protects and delivers to the Zambian people. President Lungu is aware that people need services. We are in campaigns. I want to encourage you to resist any form of violence as we campaign. Continue to teach us to love each other. On the matter of tribalism, it should never have any space in our country. Our tribe is Zambia.”

Later in his homily, Bishop Bowa said even in elections, if a candidate has no seal from the people they would lose.

“A person who has no seal of the people will fail the elections. Even in the spiritual arena if you don’t have a seal, then you can’t progress,” said Bishop Bowa.