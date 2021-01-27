CIC Investigation

LUNGU HAS STARTED IMPLEMENTING MUSEVEN FORMULA IN ZAMBIA AS WE HEAD TOWARDS AUGUST ELECTIONS

It has come to light now that President Lungu wants to use all the methods Museven used to fraudlently win elections in Uganda.

Different governance institutions have been lined up to implement Uganda formula. ECZ, the police , Ministry of health, the Army, Zicta and the courts are the institutions Lungu is basing his vitory on in August this year just like Museven of Uganda did.

Ministry of health and ECZ among other roles they will play Will be to ban independent international observers in the name of Covid and they will also be used to stop opposition especially UPND with their alliance Partners from gathering in the name of Covid adherence while Lungu and his Ministers and his political party officials will be gathering freely without restrictions, the real reason they want to sensor international observers will be to hide the evils of rigging Lungu and his PF party planning. So far ECZ has hinted that they are likely to ban some international observers from coming to Zambia watch the space the game has started

Warning goes to all the true and genuine opposition political parties and other well meaning Zambians to condemn and refuse this now in the strongest terms.

The police Uganda formula is already being implemented in Zambia and going forward the police will be helped by the Army to block HH and his alliance Partners from Campaigning and mobilizing just like it was in Uganda The police is likely like in Uganda to start intimidating, injure and kill those perceived to be opposing the government and Mr Lungu.

Warning to UPND and alliance Partners don’t be scared face them head on or else the results in August will be a sorry situation for the opposition.

During the campaigns Zicta and IBA will be also called to play a part in making sure that the internet and network in general is switched off to cover the evil the Lungu government will be committing during campaigns and during voting, this will also be done to make sure that there is no effective communication and supervision of their polling agents across the country. And IBA will be used to curtail and close media houses like News Diggers, The Mast and others towards, during and after elections.

Warning, the opposition must broaden the base and tactics of monitoring elections by essuring that they join Hands with CSOs, Churches and other individuals and to the media don’t be intimidated or threatened because this is a deliberate plan to tone you down.

The courts will also play a part in making sure that Lungu is on the ballot come 12th August by throwing out a challenge of a third term Lungu is crying for, the Court will further be used in an instance of a petition to throw it out and declare Lungu as dully elected.

CIC will go deeper in investgating and informing the public for timely action.

CIC PRESS TEAM