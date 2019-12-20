PRRSIDENT Edgar Lungu wishes UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema dead or imprisoned before 2021, claims Winnerson Ng’uni.

The Southern Province UPND secretary has urged President Lungu to stop insulting Tonga speaking people through Kebby Mbewe because if they were tribalists Mbewe would not have been given land to build his lodges.

Ng’uni said Zambians should remember that President Lungu had talked ill of Hichilema and the Tongas at most of his public appearances.

“I can assure you that President Lungu would not behave like Levy Mwanawasa did by evacuating Michael Sata to South Africa as his main rival when he fell ill late at night,” he said. “I can tell you that Mr Lungu hates Hakainde Hichilema so much that he would give a blind eye and celebrate in State House if he died today or worse he would be happy to see him in prison before 2021.”

Ng’uni said being an Easterner like PF member of the central committee Mbewe, he does not see any tribalism in the opposition political party.

“The so-called Mbewe is a son of a Tonga woman and a retired teacher Mr Kebby Mbewe who never saw anything wrong in marring a Tonga woman who gave birth to Kebby. Both of of his parents did not see anything wrong or tribal but were in love,” he said. “Tribe was not a barrier to Mr Mbewe senior and his Tonga bride, so the question that begs answers is why is Kebby Jr singing tribalism? To me it’s simply not Kebby speaking but Edgar Lungu who is a tribalist and hates Tongas to the bone. If the Tonga people were tribal Kebby would not have been given land to build his business houses which includes a lodge and a hotel because the council is UPND controlled. So I appeal to Mr Lungu to stop using Kebby to advance his tribalism against the Tonga speaking people.”

Ng’uni said if President Lungu denied being tribal it would be a public relations stunt.

“What do I get out of Mr Lungu’s advise to Kebby that he should continue with his walk as he jokingly said he would not travel with him to Choma and Livingstone when he was here on Monday! It’s simply an encouragement and excitement on tribal lines,” he said. “Kebby must for while stop and ask himself what he is protesting against. Mr Hichilema or the people of Southern Province? Is it from his heart being a Tonga or he is merely fooling President Lungu or himself? He is behaving as a mad person because he was seen in Livingstone on Monday when he is supposed to be on a walk from Lusaka to Livingstone. He has no reason to protest against Tongas because he is one of them. If anything he should protest at State House where his boss has and is on record saying or urging Easterners not to vote for a foreigner by chanting wako-ni-wako in the last elections.”

Ng’uni challenged Mbewe to take stock of the PF Cabinet and tell Zambians the tribal balancing rate against Tonga, Lozi, Luvale, Bemba and Ngoni.

“Tell the nation the ratio of Cabinet distribution and also permanent secretaries. Then if Mr Lungu has done well come to me as an Easterner and tell it to my face,” said Ng’uni.