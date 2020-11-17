By Brightwell Chabusha
President Edgar Lungu is today expected in Eastern Province.
President Lungu will hold meetings with chiefs, headmen and the clergy in various districts in the province.
The head of state will also meet party officials as well as officiating in some agriculture related projects.
According to a programme released by the Eastern Province administration the head of state will depart the Eastern province for Lusaka on Sunday.
I hope this time around people in the east will prove the entire nation wrong, this spirit of always not been part of change and remaining with a losing ruling party should come to a stop, this time i hope they will be initiators of change. 1991 remained with unip, 2008 and 2011 remained with mmd.