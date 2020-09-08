Lungu, HH Join In Mourning ‘Mafishi’

President Edgar Lungu and UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema have joined the Copperbelt University students and community in mourning the iconic pet fish, Mafishi.

President Lungu posts:

#Mafishi was part of the #CBU community for a long time.

“The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.” ― Mahatma Gandhi

I’m glad you received a befitting send-off. We’ll all miss you.

#Mafishi #CBU #Fish

And Mr Hichilema earlier posted:

We stand with the CBU student community, past and present, over the death of their iconic pet ‘Mafishi’.

HH aka Bally