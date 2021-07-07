President Lungu writes:

My fellow citizens,

This afternoon we gave the founding father our great nation a final send-off befitting the hero and statesman that he was.

We shall forever celebrate Dr Kenneth Kaunda’s life. His story will be etched in our history and will be told by generations.

KK was a true champion of love and unity. He strongly believed in hard work and discipline. He was an epitome of selfless service and patriotism, and we must all emulate his character and good works. Let us all emulate him by being patriotic, putting country first.

We shall also uphold the motto of “One Zambia, one nation” in all we do and ensure that it remains his enduring legacy.

This we must all pledge in honour of Dr Kaunda.

Fare thee well, KK.

