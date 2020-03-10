Constitutional lawyer John Sangwa has maintained that President Edgar Lungu is not eligible to contest the 2021 elections because he has been elected twice to Presidency.

Mr. Sangwa says Article 106 (3) is clear that a person who has twice held office as President is not eligible for election as President.

But Eastern Province Minister and lawyer Makebi Zulu says a minimum of Three years should be served for it to be deemed as a term but President Edgar Lungu only served for a year in 2015.

Mr. Zulu says Mr. Sangwa is not defending the constitution but his personal opinion because the constitutional court has already determined the matter.