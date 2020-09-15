19 January 2015

MASEBO IS AFTER ME BECAUSE NSHAMUCHITA – LUNGU

PF president Edgar Lungu has claimed that UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema wants to rig tomorrow’s election and has promised to deal with him once elected.

And Lungu shocked the nation when he insulted Chongwe MP Sylvia Masebo for no reason at all.

during his final rally at Woodlands stadium, Lungu deviated from his hollow speech and said of Masebo, ‘ifyofine nshamuchita efyo anfwaila’. (Because I have not f… her that is why she is after me).

later Lungu claimed that there was no way Hichilema can win the elections because he has no supporters.

He appealed to all polling agents to jealously guard the votes because a person ‘without support’ says he will win.

‘ I have gone round the country in Zambezi, Choma, Mazabuka, Monze I don’t see people on his side and the question is where will the people come from, he probably wants to rig because he has no following,’ Lungu claimed.

Lungu said if Hichilema loses and becomes funny he will not hesitate to enforce the law against him.

Meanwhile Lungu has said that people are saying he has no vision yet late president Michael Sata left him a written vision in form of the PF manifesto.

He said a vision is just a simple piece of paper and he will simply read Sata’s written vision and if he fails to read he will ask people to read for him and pointed out that he will be consulting former presidents Kaunda and Rupiah Banda.

‘Copying is not forbidden so I will be copying from Rupiah and Kaunda,’ said Lungu. –ZWD