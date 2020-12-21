By Chellah Tukuta

LUNGU IS A COWARD AND HAS AN INFERIORITY COMPLEX

I was talking to President Hakainde Hichilema and I want to assure you that he is intact though the PF cadres in Police uniform have been spotted hovering around his residence. Let us be alert.

AND WE WANT TO WARN MR LUNGU THAT SHOULD THEY TOUCH OUR LEADER WE SHALL RESPOND. WE ARE NOT SCARED TO DIE FOR BALLY AND WE SHALL DEFEND HIM AT ALL COSTS.

I want to appeal to all the youths countrywide be alert and ready. Be vigilant so that we show these failures that we the children of Bally are here to defend him

#TIME4CHANGE