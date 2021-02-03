WE have reached a stage in the history of our country where not being concerned about politics is criminal negligence, says Chanda Mfula.

In an interview, Mfula, a former ruling party media director, said President Edgar Lungu is a danger to the country.

“It’s time we Zambians stood up and rid ourselves of corrupt, inept and incompetent leaders. A friend I wholly trust challenged me to quit talking and start walking because they are tired of the endless mediocrity. They are right,” Mfula said.

He said those who want to fight crime in Zambia should put Lungu at the top of their list stressing that even corruption must have limits.

Mfula, who is currently pursuing his Doctorate in Media studies, Journalism and Democracy at University of Sussex, lamented that even incompetence at President Lungu’s level must have limits.

“For Lungu there are no limits. We now can see that all the agencies which are supposed to fight crimes and corruption are serving Lungu and his team of bandits,” he said.

Mfula said what President Lungu and his cronies are doing to the country is economic and political banditry.