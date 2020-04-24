LUNGU IS A MERCENARY AND NOT FIT TO BE PRESIDENT

The National Democratic Congress, NDC, president Dr. Chishimba Kambwili says that president Edgar Lungu is a mercenary that does not deserve to be the president of Zambia.

He said that president Lungu made decisions based on what benefited him as an individual and not what was good for the country.

‘We closed the churches when the coronavirus cases were only 2 and now there are 84 and that’s when he opens up the churches. If Lungu was genuine he could have opened up commercial places like restaurants, bars and night clubs. What he has done doesn’t make sense,’ the NDC president said.

President Kambwili said that the cases that have been recorded in Chingola show that cases have started moving from Lusaka to other provinces. ‘They have moved from Lusaka to Kafue, Kabwe and now Copperbelt. So this shows that his decision is more than what meets the eye and he must tell us what has made him to open up the churches and not tell us that the economy is affected. What has the church got to do with the economy than the opening up of restaurants, night clubs and bars?’ He asked.

‘The two cases in Chingola, they did not even know that they were exposed to Covid. One thing that must be realised is that KCM has issued a statement that the Chingola case was a supplier to the mines. He went and bought things that he delivered to KCM. How many people got in touch with those goods that were delivered? And they also self quarantine at home for about 7 days before they got tested. How many people did they get in touch with?’ the NDC president asked.

Dr. Chishimba Kambwili said that Zambians must see president Lungu for who he was. ‘First and foremost, he is not a true Christian. He does not care about the welfare of the Zambians. He cares about people who have promised to support him during the elections. President Lungu only looks at elections. That is why he has been in the electioneering mood, because the man just wants to stay in power than anything else,’ he added.

‘Further, most of these independent churches have always been compromised by president Lungu and his government. That’s why you can have an organisation called Christians for Lungu. There can never be Christians for an individual, Christians have to be for Christ. This man is a mercenary and zambians should see him for who he is,’ he said.

Dr. Kambwili also expressed concern that president Lungu seemed to ignore the behaviour of his Lusaka province minister Bowman Lusambo. He explained that he expected president Lungu to scold or condemn the behaviour of Lusambo but he instead turned a blind eye to his harassing of citizens.

‘And I would like to pay tribute to the Catholic church for telling their members not to open up churches. I can assure you that the pandemic will be more now because of the carelessness of president Lungu, so the Catholic church has done the right thing’ the NDC leader explained.

President Kambwili said that there was absolutely no justification for president Lungu to open up the churches when the numbers were increasing. He shared that for the country to record 84 cases it meant that the pandemic was not being controlled. He explained that by now, there should be an increase in closing certain places such as markets in order to fight the pandemic and not opening up churches.

‘To genuine churches and Christians, please don’t go to church. You are risking your lives. Pray in your own homes. Follow church proceedings as it has been on social media and let the churches continue live streaming,’ he pleaded.

‘Can we also know what is happening to the donations that people have been giving and why did the minister of finance call Chitalu Chilufya as childish in the meeting they had? President Lungu put someone who is being investigated for corruption to look after donations and everyone now is wondering how the money is going. That is why the minister of finance has now issued guidelines because there is no transparency with the donations,’ president Kambwili explained.

Dr. Kambwili stated that Government should now be putting masks in all public places or give directives for that to help stop the spread of the coronavirus than opennig up churches.

‘My own thinking and this is my opinion, I beg to be challenged; One, it’s either he has been influenced by the Muslim community because tomorrow they will be celebrating Ramadan or secondly, either his friends the so called Christians for Lungu are so broke that they are not receiving tithe and offerings and as a result he wants to please them at the expense of many Zambians,’ he said.

President Kambwili further called on president Lungu to resign on moral grounds than risk the lives of people when he knew fully well that Zambia did not even have the facilities to save their lives.

Issued by Saboi Imboela

Spokesperson- NDC