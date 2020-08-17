By James Lukuku RPP PRESIDENT.

LUNGU IS BEING HYPOCRITICAL ON ACC. HE THINKS ZAMBIANS ARE DOORMATS.

In Edgar’s head, every Zambian is nothing but that doormat that he can just step or tread on and walk inside with clean shoes.

For him it looks like every Zambian has zero sense of judgement and he can just play around with very very simple tricks and foolings and get away with it.

Anti-Corruption Commission ended the moment Lungu allowed the accused to got to court with Zambian flags on vehicles.

It is Lungu who has evaporated the culture of respect, significance and freedom to prosecute, the cultures that every other past President never grabbed from the ACC.

The ACC died immediately pf came into power. But Edgar came with the last big nail in the ACC coffin when he allowed chitotela to continue being innocent with a government flag until proven guilty.

So those statements the president is making on the copperbelt about the ACC “targeting him and politicians” are statements similar to kicks on a body of a person that died two days ago. ACC is dead and it’s him that have killed ACC. Then he can’t just stay put but he moves ahead to kick in the face of the ACC that is already dead.

Unfortunately foolish and gullible people out there want all these national risks to be overlooked just for the sake of chinese-debt-trap-diplomacy-infrustracture. Them debt trap roads, debt trap bridges, debt trap police and military houses, and debt trap hospitals.

We shall restore the respect deserving of all state Institutions.