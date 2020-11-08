By Florence Muyunda CIC Private Reporter- Monze

It has now become evindent that president Lungu is a number one beneficiary of this hate and tribalism being preached by high PF ranking officials and ministers

A lot of Ministers and PF officials have insulted and demeaned Tonga Speaking people without shame or fear

My message to President Lungu is that as Tongas we have ignored this nonsense for too Long we thought we have a president in the country who can protect every Citizen in Zambia regardless of their ethnicity origin, too bad we have learnt that Mr Lungu is not interested in protecting some tribes.

We are always a shooting object (punching bag, doormats) of those in Government and Pf party officials we were surprised on why the president could not take his people to account when they preach hate against Tongas, now it has come to our attention that he is part of them and probably he is the one sending them to fire us from working places because we are Tongas, to kill us because we are Tongas, to insult and demean us because we are Tongas,to deny us employment and opportunities to go to school because we’re Tongas.

Since it has become clear that the president will not protect us we are left with no option but to defend ourselves from people like, Nkandu Luo, Chanda Nyera, Dora SILIYA and many more Pf members.

My appeal to the true churches and NGOS you have been quiet for too long this is the time to talk about the wrong as it is. In your churches and Organisations you have people from different Provinces and tribes but when other tribes are under attack who are your members you are quiet why?

My appeal to Tongas being quiet will achieve nothing for you and the future generations of this country stop waiting for other people from other Provinces to defend you when you are attacked tribally stand up and tell these idiots who are busy insulting you every day that you are also full Zambia in the same way these idiots are Zambia is for all of us.

My appeal to politicians, remember that before you are a politician you are a Zambian first. We have co existed for more than 50yrs without any problem why is it becoming a problem to co exist now under president Lungu? Just to remind you also bear in mind that not all Tongas are politicians and be mindful that there are alot of Tongas who are members of PF who you insult and demean Everytime you have a political gathering. If you are fighting HH or UPND face him as HH not as a Tonga and UPND as a party no as a tribe.

Am very upset

CIC PRESS TEAM