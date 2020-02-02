ZAMBIA is not short of leaders, but as at now President Edgar Lungu is out, the only outstanding person is Hakainde Hichilema, says Obvious Mwaliteta.

And Mwaliteta, who served as provincial minister for Southern, Central and Western provinces, has advised President Lungu to try and consult former vice-president Dr Guy Scott on good governance and how to address economic challenges, although it was too late for him to do that now.

In an interview, Mwaliteta said Zambians were fatigued by the PF.

“Zambia is not short of leaders, but as at now, the PF leader, Mr Edgar Lungu, is out, we only have one person in the name of Hakainde Hichilema to help the Zambian people out of poverty and economic ills created by the PF…. What is happening is that the PF has run out of ideas and has resorted to guns, mealie-meal distribution and using government institutions in Chilubi to try and win votes, but Zambians are not dull,” Mwaliteta said.

He added that Chilubi residents were surprised as to why they now have graders working on roads and government branded mealie-meal being distributed.

Mwaliteta said the graders and mealie-meal would disappear after the by-election and poverty would return to the area.

“Zambians have been tortured and fatigued by the PF. To the people of Chilubi, I advise them to receive the mealie-meal, cook nshima and eat, maybe poverty and malnutrition can disappear, but after the elections poverty will be back and start knocking on the door. Ministers who are there will return to Lusaka and continue eating well. PF has tortured Zambians, there is no peace in homes, no peace in schools, no peace in churches and no peace among civil servants because of PF. They should own up and call for early elections,” he said.

Mwaliteta said it was strange that Western Province where Vice-President Inonge Wina hails from is ‘cut’ off.

“What I mean is that from Kazungula or Simungoma area to Sesheke, there is no road, from Itezhi-Tezhi to Kaoma there is no road and yet we have a Vice-President from the area. Poverty levels are highest in the area and yet we have a Vice-President from the area! Michael Sata gave us Lewanika University and a Stadium and these have disappeared and yet we have the number two of the country! She must tell her boss that hunger in Western Provinces is too much or she should create by-elections so that the PF can take government branded mealie-meal for poverty and hunger to escape. But as usual, it shall return and knock on the door of the people after the PF leaves the areas,” he said.

“I am comforted in that come 2021 there shall be a revolution to oust the PF which has abandoned Dr Scott and Michael Sata’s ideas of being pro-poor…even in football after the death of Sata we have failed to qualify to the AFCON tournament…in hospitals there are no drugs, udwale mutu (headache) get panado, mendo (legs) panado, vilonda olo mumala (soles or stomach upset) it’s ‘get panado’,” he said.

He indicated that no one would surpass what Dr Scott did for Zambia.

Mwaliteta added that the PF leadership should swallow their pride and do the right thing for Dr Scott.

“They should not visit him for political expediency but should remember that he was our Veep and acting president…. As far as I am concerned Dr Scott has been vindicated as he once said this group can not run the country…they need to swallow their and consult him on the economy, maybe he has answers, it’s him and Sata who knew what they wanted for Zambia, so PF must consult him, maybe he has a solution, but it’s too late now,” said Mwaliteta.