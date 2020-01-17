It’s true Michael Sata built a strong party with a strong foundation that was able to win elections without rigging and other electoral malpractices.

While Sata took the Patriotic Front from nothing to higher heights, Edgar Lungu has brought down and destroyed its strong foundations with corruption, intolerance, incompetence, ineptitude, ruthlessness and cruelty.

Edgar has destroyed all the pillars on which the Patriotic Front was founded. He has even driven away or weakened the people who helped Sata build the Patriotic Front. Sata did not build this party alone – it was a product of the combined efforts of so many people that Sata harnessed.

And with a destroyed foundation, the Patriotic Front is no longer strong. It is actually in a very weak position. Yes, it has a lot of stolen public funds and kickbacks from people doing business with government. But that’s all it has – money. They can construct expensive and gigantic structures, but without people these amount to nothing. UNIP was constructing for itself a huge party headquarters – now government complex – when it badly lost elections in 1991. Is this what will happen to the Patriotic Front?

The truth is that the Patriotic Front is in a very weak state; it can’t win free, fair and peaceful elections. And this is the reality Edgar and his minions are refusing to accept, are evading and trying to mask with money and big buildings. But as Bob Marley put it in a reggae rhythm, from reality you can’t just drift.

Denialism itself isn’t at all uncommon.

Most of the time when a leader and his regime are ousted it’s because he or she was unwilling or unable to accept some basic aspects of reality. When faced with threatening information, people often stick their heads in the sand.

Knowing that you have company in your misery might provide some comfort when faced with a reality denier, but how do you actually confront one? The first and most important bit of advice is to forget facts. The problem is almost certainly one of emotions, not knowledge.

Why is this so? Facing facts would cause the leader to feel bad.

And because reality denial is more about identity than information, throwing facts at the problem usually backfires.

We tend to dig in our heels when we are presented with facts that cause us to feel bad about our identity, self-worth.

So if facts can’t convince denialists to finally see the truth,

you’ll never be able to create the right reality if you aren’t willing to let the wrong reality go.

Failing to connect with reality is why some of us have pants in the closet that haven’t fit in years.

There are few better things you can do for yourself than giving up the fictional version of your life and learning to accept your reality. Even if your situation is terrible, the first step in improving it is acknowledging it for what it is.

Facing reality isn’t the easiest thing to do, but accepting your current situation can make you happier in the present and lead to a better future.

Understanding, accepting, and working with reality is both practical and purposeful. Acknowledging your reality will help you choose your options wisely.

When you can admit your own pretence you can begin to powerfully create a new future. Denying your current reality – especially if it’s a bad one – will not make it go away. Dealing with the bad stuff is a way to get to the good stuff.

To fully accept your reality, it’s important to acknowledge any role you may have played, good or bad, in getting where you are.

To fully accept your reality, it is important to identify what you may have done to foster success or failure. Once you know what you’re dealing with, you can work toward the best next steps.

You can’t fix anything until you admit there’s a problem.

Don’t let fears stand in your way.

Your biases can blind you to almost any reality. You can try to ignore them, but closing your eyes won’t make them disappear. Instead, learn to understand them and let them go.