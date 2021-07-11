By Brightwell Chabusha

The Patriotic Front (PF) Parliamentary Candidate for Chongwe Constituency Japhen Mwakalombe says it is God who gave President Edgar Chagwa Lungu the Presidency.

During a door to door campaign in Chongwe yesterday, Mr Mwakalombe who accompanied PF Lusaka Province Chairperson Mr Kennedy Kamba, said people in the area will vote for the President because they have seen what he has done.

He added that the President has brought tremendous development in the area.

“It’s God who gave His Excellency Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu the Presidency, it’s not us. We know there are people in the opposition who don’t want the President but he is the one in that position. The same President who they criticized that he hasn’t done anything has changed the face of the country,” he said.

“People in Chongwe used to get four bags of fertilizer (under FISP) but they now get 8 bags. The President has given the people in Chongwe Social Cash transfer. Widows never used to get anything but government pays them. The differently abled who never used to get anything are as well getting paid.”

Meanwhile, Mr Mwaklombe said the PF government will increase women and youth empowerment after retaining power on August 12.

He however assured PF Lusaka Province Chairperson MCC Kennedy Kamba that the candidates will work hard and ensure that President Lungu wins this year’s elections.