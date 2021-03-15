LUNGU IS GOING KU WIRE ON 12TH AUGUST WHETHER HE LIKES IT OR NOT HE IS LEAVING STATE HOUSE FOR ME VOWS HH.

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema says whether President Edgar Lungu wants it or not, he is leaving office after the August 12 general elections. Addressing UPND youths, Friday, Hichilema said it was time for change because Zambians had experienced unprecedented suffering. “It is time for change! The time for change has come.

I haveseen the power of the youths. The soldier of the youth party is a youth. Whether Lungu wants or doesn’t want, 12th August, he is going. The owners of the party are the youths. We have changed the narrative and we are saying Lungu is going.

CIC PRESS TEAM