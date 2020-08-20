LUNGU IS GONE: HIS EYES WILL SEE HIS EARS WITHOUT A MIRROR – SEER 1

By Rick Nchito

African Brother Seer 1 says no amount of intimidation will stop Zambians from voting out Edgar Lungu next year.

Seer 1 says it is sad how President Edgar Lungu has destroyed Zambia in many areas.

“Edgar Lungu, next year you will cry because of your bad leadership. You have made many Zambians suffer and next year Zambians will teach you a lesson,” says Seer 1 in his 30 minutes announced broadcast on Facebook.

The Nigerian prophet based in Lipompo South Africa further said Lungu will next year regret having prioritized cadres over Zambians.

“Next year Lungu, your eyes will see your ears without using a mirror. Wait and see!”

Seer 1 also wondered how a dull person like Bowman Lusambo could be in charge of the nation’s capital city.

“I feel for you Zambians. Lungu is really taking you for fools. How can that idiot Bowman Lusambo be in charge of Lusaka; the nation’s heart of the economy?” wondered Seer 1.

“But don’t worry Zambians, your liberation is coming next year. Lungu is gone. And he shouldn’t even make a mistake to postpone elections because that will be fire. We won’t allow that. Lungu and his PF will cry next year. Just get your NRCs and register as voters.” -Koswe