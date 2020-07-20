CHISHIMBA Kambwili has asked President Edgar Lungu to explain if the PF is on indictment for corruption, following their support to health minister Chitalu Chilufya.

And Kambwili has joined calls to adjourn parliament in view of increasing coronavirus cases.

Dr Chilufya, who is facing four counts of corruption in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court, was accompanied by a horde of PF supporters, including cabinet minister when he appeared for mention on July 9 and July 16.

Several stakeholders have questioned the antic, especially that he himself banned public gatherings, through Statutory Instruments on the coronavirus pandemic.

“What a shame to this country and government! It’s never done. It is only in Zambia that these things are happening. Countrymen and women, we cannot go on like this…. And for people in the Patriotic Front, you are also a letdown. You are telling us that it is the Patriotic Front that has been charged for corruption. Then it is institutionalised corruption,” he said in Lusaka yesterday when he addressed journalists.

“Why do you go and give solidarity to somebody who is accused of having stolen from you? Mwaice wandi (my young brother) [Lusaka Province PF secretary Kennedy] Kamba, I know you are doing business naba (with Mr) Chitalu Chilufya, but you are putting the Patriotic Front into disrepute.”

Kambwili wondered why President Lungu also allowed ministers to support Dr Chilufya who had been charged as an individual.

“…You may have observed in the last two weeks that there’s been drama in this country pertaining to the appearance in court of honourable Chitalu Chilufya, the minister, I would call embattled Minister of Health. What has pained me as somebody who has been in government and a Zambian is the fact that it appears our government, the PF government, is in support of Chitalu Chilufya’s corruption,” Kambwili said further.

“Why do I say so Zambians? Surely, how can a minister facing corrupt charges be escorted by fellow cabinet ministers? That in itself tells you that the President is in support of Chitalu Chilufya, because if the President was not in support of what Chitalu Chilufya has done, he could have scalded those ministers that Chitalu Chilufya has been indicted as an individual. And let him fight his own battles as an individual. But to allow sitting ministers to escort him to court, it means this corruption has been sanctioned by the Head of State; and it is very unfortunate.”

Kambwili advised President Lungu to dismiss the two ministers so that they could be giving solidarity to Dr Chilufya as individuals.

“I have advised my brother President Edgar Lungu, and I want to advise him again, if you are serious about fighting corruption, do what president Michael Sata did; relieve Chitalu Chilufya of his duties with immediate effect. Your allowing of ministers, I saw [Muchinga Province minister] Malozo Sichone at court, I saw [Luapula Province minister] honourable [Nickson] Chilangwa at court; surely President, how can you insult the people of Zambia like that?” he asked.

“The man has been charged against the people of Zambia; it is the people versus Chitalu Chilufya. Now, the same, through PF cadres and through ministers who are complaining against Chitalu Chilufya, are escorting him to court and giving [him] solidarity! What are you telling us? That you have committed offences against us the people, but as the people we are saying we have to support your misdeeds? This is a very serious indictment on the government of President Edgar Lungu. It is never done!”

Kambwili said President Lungu had put the magistrate handling Dr Chilufya’s case in an awkward situation.

“You are putting the magistrate seated there, police officers guarding there in an awkward situation. Here is a minister coming to court, supported by fellow ministers, really? What are you trying to tell the magistrate? What are you trying to tell the Zambian?” Kambwili asked further.

“In view of this, I call upon President Edgar Lungu [to] dismiss Malozo Sichone, to also dismiss Chilangwa from being ministers. Let them go and escort Chitalu Chilufya as private individuals; not to be coming to court to support somebody who is facing criminal charges with vehicles and flying the flag of Zambia on the vehicles. If I were secretary general of the PF, I would have issued a decree to all the members to stay away from Chitalu Chilufya’s court cases. Let him go as an individual the way Kabanshi goes.”

He asked President Lungu and the PF leadership why they did not give similar support to former community development minister Emerine Kabanshi who was also facing corruption charges.

“Why didn’t you send people to go and escort Kabanshi because Kabanshi is an MP for PF? So, you are telling us that only the corrupt can be favoured? I’ve never seen anybody escorting Kabanshi to court. But we saw that on Chitalu Chilufya, even holding solidarity meetings within the premises of the court. This is a lot of nonsense, and it should not be tolerated,” the emotional Kambwili said.

And Kambwili questioned the continued sitting of Parliament amidst rising COVID-19 cases.

“Why are you insisting on going on with parliament when three members of parliament and three staff at Parliament have contracted Covid? What kind of people are you? You think Covid is something to play with? Now we’ve lost a life. Honourable Mwenya Munkonge has died. And I know you may try to play with things here and there, but what we are being told is that it was respiratory complications,” said Kambwili.

“And obviously respiratory complication at the moment we have Covid; we’ll take it that it’s Covid. But, please, to avoid more members of parliament losing their lives, to avoid staff at the National Assembly losing their lives, close Parliament. But we know that you want to go on with Parliament just because of Bill 10. But I know that now that Munkonge has died you have less numbers, you will not bring Bill 10. Why are you so desperate about this Bill 10 that is dividing the country?”