BY SIKAILE C SIKAILE

LUNGU IS INSULTING TONGAS USING HIS CADRES AND MINISTERS

May I categorically state and reaffirm that Zambia has no president instead there is an imposter who does not understand what governing a multi-tribe nation like ours takes. Edgar Chagwa Lungu should have been impeached by now for a number of Constitutional violations including failure to govern. This is the absentee CEO who chooses to play silence when the Economy is crippled. He procceds to sponsor distraction elements to misdirect the public focus on the debt crisis and the spiraling kwacha.

Edgar Chagwa Lungu is an abysmal failure whose only hope for survival is through anarchy and tribal peddling. What issues is the PF presenting to the Zambian people? Shoddy infrastructure and a floody Lusaka due to Corruption and cadreism. Even if one was to take me to any court, I will still defend my argument that we don’t have a sound mind leader in state house. It’s nothing but mediocrity and inexcusable abandonment of national responsibilities. I still reiterate that these are grounds for impeachment.

The ongoing PF sponsored tribal attacks are a very serious security threats. Our security wings in essence have been muted and are Religiously an extension of the PF’s agenda. Edgar is the worst curse to befall Zambia.A leader should have the capacity and commitment to discipline even his own children when they go wrong.The silence of Lungu and the entire security apparatus over this divisive tribal statements is appalling. We all know that this a song started by Edgar Chagwa Lungu and he continues to be the back up vocalist.

Zambia is now an indivisable mixed nation with no one tribal having a regional dominance. We have Mutinta Tembos , Muyunda Mwapes, Mwansa Ngulube etc, these have naturally been cemented by birthday and the only home and tribe they identify with is the rich diversity and tribal mix running through their blood. Lungu should have morally affirmed this fact by providing leadership. We all know that he has a child from a Tonga woman from Tongaland. How does his child feel when her maternal kinsfolk are insulted by her father?Mwanawasa who had a sound mind never tolerated this nonsense we see today under this Government. Lungu has been insulting Tongas indirectly. He is on record declaring that one day a Tonga will rule Zambia but not HH. What has HH done apart from offering to deploy his God given intelligence to save Zambia which Lungu has confined into social, Economic and Political obscurity?This was an insult, it doesn’t have to take Lungu to tell the nation that a Tonga can also rule Zambia, because its ones birth right to aspire for public office. Lungu has never disciplined any of his ministers and senior members who have insulted the people of Southern Province with impunity. This is Treasonable.Is he suggesting that Southern Province should forever be a subject region? Isn’t this call for ceding? Which other regions would opt to cede? What would remain of Zambia if each region was to self rule as advocated by Lungu.

The only crime the entire region has committed against Lungu and his minions is having Lungu’s thorn in his political eye HH coming from Southern who is seeking for public office, but is it a crime for HH to aspire for a public office ? Absolutely not. Any qualified Zambian can contest for the office.

Yesterday a PF cadre Innocent Kalimanshi disgustingly insulted the entire region in what he claims Tongas should only concentrate on looking after animals and they should never dream of bringing their animals to Lusaka. This is again the confirmation of our dwindled Political profile under PF! This cadre who is struggling with his real identity by claiming to be an American, went on to claim he cannot associate himself with Tongas. Are these words different from what PF leaders including Lungu have been uttering before? Absolutely not, there’s no difference. This is why we have argued that Lungu sends them to insult Tongas at will.

PF cadres have gone on rampage issuing threats and insults to other citizens who don’t agree with PF, and no single day the Police under Kampyongo and Kanganja along side ZICTA moved in to curb this violent behavior. This is why we wonder which God Edgar Lungu worships who takes pride in evil activities. If only Lungu was a president for all Zambians, these cadres and ministers wouldn’t have been behaving like monkeys in a maize field.

If Lungu can alienate other citizens by flashing them out of the civil service on tribal lines, what can stop his thugs from waging a war against other regions? They are learning from their chief master. That’s why before they insult and issue threats they use his names as a preamble to justify that they are doing it for him. All this is being toralated because we have a pathological failure, violent and vidionless man in state house. These cadres have gone as far as threatening to eliminate citizens who don’t agree with Lungu and PF as they claim they have the capacity to do so. Yes we can’t dispute with them having the ability to kill, because they have been armed by Edgar Lungu’s government to do so on his behalf.

To Mr. Innocent Kalimanshi, and many other PF cadres, I want to remind you that politics is dynamic, and if by chance you have read about Zambia’s history you will realize the importance of cattle farming especially for the people of Southern province. It is the same animals and Tongas you are ignorantly insulting today who sacrificed their precious diamonds (cattles), sold them to raise money For Kaunda and team to go and bring this independence you are insulting today. Kaunda is still alive go and ask him about this.

To some of us our lives are incomplete without an animal. We went to school because of animals. We decently feed our families because of animals. We meaningfully pay taxes to your corrupt government because of our animals. You therefore need to remember that PF is in Power today, and all they are waiting for is the day of exit which is fast approaching.

If you want to insult, kindly target your insults directly to some of us who actively comments on national matters as individuals. Personally, I wouldn’t have any issue if you directly insulted me for my opinions I’m entitled to through the republican constitution of Zambia to criticize Lungu. But it turns ugly when you pick a fight with the entire region or ethnic grouping. Just like I wouldn’t want any one from the South, insult the entire East, West or Northern region as though everyone is in active politics. If you are truly a politician as you rate yourself, bring out issues we can debate on. Insults and muscles dont guarantee how politically equipped one is in their brains. For your own information, today the world fights using no muscles, but brains, this is why your Government can’t match with the entire world because there is too much thuggish thinking. The PF itself has become a muscle party majoring in violence, thuggery and no brains to suture our lacerated Economy. Zambia needs to be cleaned up of this dirty. Our prayer to God next year is to give us a leader who will have respect for all the 73 tribes and strengthen all public institutions by applying the rule of law fairly. We need unit in the country. What I want to remind Lungu, Kalimanshi and all PF ministers and officials who are insulting other tribes is that you are insulting God’s plans, because no one applied to be born from certain regions.

In conclusion, I have a question to all the Tongas who are in the PF government and party structures, how do you feel after listening to such insults coming right from your fellow members? Have you sold your birth rights and integrity over few peaces of silver? To Mr. Edify Hamukali, Southern province Minister, and all those chiefs from Southern province who recently praised Lungu, I want to hear your comments over these insults being showered to innocent Tongas by your government.

We all need to condemn this barbarism from PF. Zambia deserves better.

Sikaile C.Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights