Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa says he persuaded outgoing Zambian President Edgar Lungu not to go to court over President elect Hakainde Hichilema’s election win.

Mnangagwa says Lungu wanted to go to court, claiming the election has been rigged, but he phoned and told him not to do so, for the sake of peace and progress.

“I asked him, how can you claim that the election has been rigged against you when you are in charge of everything,” said Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa who once stayed in Zambia during Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle said Lungu is his friend and adding that he went to school and studied law together.

“Lungu is my friend, we studied law together. I phoned him not to challenge HH’s win.

“I told him we want peace and peace and progress,” said Mnangagwa.