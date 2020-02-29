By: Sikaile Sikaile

The political theory of saving two masters by Edgar Lungu, is working well for him, as the nation’s integrity and well being keeps dying while he calls for staged prayers.

Lungu, has known well how to mislead some gullible Zambians through his formulation of the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs aimed at justifying his wrong doings.

When this ministry was formed, I was against the idea, because for me, God should not be mixed with politics under a normal circumstance.

The church should be above politicians, meaning, the church should be able to criticize oppressive politicians like Edgar Lungu and his minions. But sad today, he has a schedule for clergy men and women. He tells them when to pray and not.

But we call it strategic planning and Lungu, knew that it would work well for his brutal leadership to create that ministry. It is a damage control for Lungu and PF thugs.

He is now fully aware that ” In Zambia, people can wake up and start praying for cholera epidemic and continue living in a dirty environment hoping God will wipe out the cholera epidemic which is as a result of not keeping their surroundings clean”. This is how some Christians misunderstand the Bible and Lungu has seen this weakness.

To show that he meant business in fooling some people, he went on, and declared the national day of reconciliation, fasting and forgiveness. But why did he do all this? In his political theory of saving two masters the lies for the devil and pretend to be a Christian, Zambians would forgive him no matter what mess and killings he sponsors.

In 2016, prior to the general elections, we had another similar terror attack in Lusaka, that saw many innocent lives being lost. He was very quite, and after some pressure from citizens, we were told the mastermind was in custody and some culprits are from the security wings.

These culprits appeared once, or twice in court, and some rumours came out that some government officials under Lungu, had actually given them the task to murder citizens. After these rumours of the PF government being involved, this case died a natural death and if what I am saying is wrong, challenge me with facts Mr Lungu, how your courts finalized this serious case.

Since 2015 to date, there has been numerous assassinations of Zambians perceived to be against Lungu’s dictatorial regime. Lives have been lost, political brutality and corruption has increased.

And all he does after committing these crimes, he tells his Christians called “Christians for Lungu” to organise prayers and the following day he is a hero who fears God and some of you start worshipping him.

What these self proclaimed clergy men and women who convey these prayers will never, or has ever done is to call for a meeting when crimes sponsored by Edgar Lungu, are being committed to question him.

Last year, a week before these mockery prayers, an opposition youth leader of the United Party for National Development (UPND), Lawrence Banda, was murdered by well known agents of Edgar Lungu, whom he drinks wine with at State House and to date nothing has been said by his government, is this Christianity fellow citizens?

Mapenzi, Matapa, Vespers, Obed, are among others who were killed in the same brutal circumstance, and it is not that Lungu, doesn’t know the people behind these crimes, he knows them very well and if he wanted them to be arrested and prosecuted, it can happen within the blink of an eye. But he will never do that, because violence, corruption and abuse of the church, keep him in State House.

Today, we are singing of another formula; the gassing of citizens an incident that has claimed innocent lives again.But Lungu, has been very quite owing to the fact that it is his governments project to find a way on how to cage his rivals, or declare a state of emergency and cancel the elections next year.

Surprisingly, after dodging the media, he had the energy to go to Mulungushi International Conference Centre for stage managed prayers to hoodwink citizens that he is innocent. He knew that you will forgive him after gassing you.

This is how he is using the church to destroy Zambia and oppress citizens. The same story we heard in 2016, of him arresting mastermind, is the same story he has brought to you over his sponsored gassing again.

However, my question to Mr Lungu and his ‘christians’ are what type of “God” do you worship who allow killings, corruption, political brutality,dictatorship and tribalism?

Fellow citizens, don’t be deceived by these blood thirst prayers from the underworld. The Bible is very clear, not everyone who calls me Father! Father! will enter heaven.

For now we wait to see what those staged prayers will produce if not more gassing, killings, hate speech and Corruption in the country, were president Lungu is the chairman of all these criminal activities.