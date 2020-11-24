By Merlyn Mwanza

President Edgar Lungu and the Patriotic Government are banking on wining the votes in next year’s general election by spending hugely on public projects such as supply of cheap fertiliser for farmers, Africa confidential report has revealed.

The report published today, November 23, and obtained by Daily Revelation, indicate that President Lungu and his government are not concerned about ‘addressing the ballooning debt arrears and repayment impasse with foreign creditors’.

The report disclosed that government was hoping to use the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) – which cost an unprecedented $500m last year as a launchpad to secure votes.

“Opposition campaigners say that it is the serial economic mismanagement and misuse of state funds by President Lungu’s government, not the public health emergency of the Covid-19 pandemic, that is the core reason for the debt implosion. The geopolitics around Zambia’s debt are almost as tortuous, pitting the mainly Western holders of the $3bn in Eurobonds against Chinese banks in the struggle to get paid. In the fog of the debt wars, there is minimal transparency of loan terms on the Chinese side, which bondholders feel disadvantages them in negotiations with Zambia,” the report stressed. “Loans from Chinese banks and companies make up over $3bn of Zambia’s outstanding debt, and there could be as much as $2bn of undisbursed credits from China still in the pipeline. Some experts say that China’s state entities have been re-categorising liabilities, turning the China Development Bank, for example, from a state- backed policy bank to a ‘commercial lender’. This could affect international negotiations over the disclosure of loan terms. There is one set of standards for bilateral creditors and another for commercial lenders.”

The report added that, “a credible debt-restructuring package to deal with what some creditors describe as the ‘coming surge of defaults’ would need IMF endorsement; especially if it paves the way to relief on repayments to official and commercial creditors. Apart from calling for tough conditions on public spending, the IMF would also probably want an audit of all Zambia’s public debt obligations. Some economists within the international financial institutions, such as the IMF, the World Bank and the African Development Bank, are holding up Zambia as a test case. Last month the IMF said it wanted a more coordinated approach towards dealing with state lenders that is ‘acceptable both to the Paris Club [of official creditors] and others [meaning China and Russia]’. That plan would mean more accurate reporting of debts, and equal treatment between official and commercial creditors. All that would require a degree of trust and openness on all sides that is palpably missing.”

The Confidential report suggests that the country’s payments crisis has badly affected the kwacha, as evidenced by its loss of power against major foreign currencies.

“Commercial banks are believed to be about $250m in forex transactions arrears, and this will mount up as the central bank is releasing only $30m per week into the banking system,” the report stated, quoting inside sources within the financial sector; adding that government’s alleged printing of more money would further weaken the kwacha. “Foreign reserves, published by the central bank with a time lag of two months, were said to be $1.3bn in August. However, sources close to the Bank of Zambia say that they have fallen to just $1.1bn and concerns are growing about US dollar payments. Zambia has no revenue windfalls on the horizon. Its previous cash cow, the mining sector is in trouble. Its growth fell to -8.4% in the second quarter of last year; a heavy drop from a positive 3.3% at the start of the year. By the third quarter it had fallen to almost -10%. This coincides with a tougher tax regime which has deterred mining companies from increasing production or investment.”

The report further revealed that the country’s Eurobond default was just a tip of the iceberg, saying while there is the US $12bn external debt reported to be restructured, there are also several billion dollars in state guarantees, some of which are for large loans that are also in default.

“At least one creditor is preparing to call in its sovereign guarantee for a loan of more than $120m imminently?” the report continued. “This surge of defaults is hindering Zambia’s efforts to restructure. One Chinese lender that has halted restructuring because of defaults is the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) which was expecting better protection, investor sources said. The bondholder committee argues that its members became creditors between 2012 and 2015, when Zambia’s debt was sustainable and risk lower, and that should entitle them to preferential treatment. Others, they argue, such as many of the Chinese loans, should wait since most of their loans were made after that, when Zambia’s ability to repay was looking more doubtful.” -Daily Revelation