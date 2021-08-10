JOSEPHS Akafumba says President Edgar Lungu needs to be helped to rest well.

And Felix Mutati says Zambians need to protect the vote on August 12, 2021.

In an interview in Ndola, Akafumba, the opposition National Democratic Congress interim president said the PF have no hope as seen from their faces.

He said there is nothing that can change the minds of a decided population.

“There is no football game without change of goal posts. That gentleman needs to be escorted back to Chawama where he is coming from. I think he is so tired. So tired and we need to escort him to rest. The last time we united as a country to kick out something was when we were kicking out polio. So on August 12, we are kicking out something,” Akafumba said. “It is up to us now to ensure that we protect what is there.”

He also said Copperbelt PF campaign manager Frank Ng’ambi had run out of ideas on what lies to tell the people.

“Look himself, Ng’ambi that has run out of ideas and that is why even their slogan is empty. Busy saying alebwelelapo pa mupando. This is not a dictatorship. We can’t be scared of a dead PF,” said Akafumba. “Let him just prepare to pack with his PF and his boss Edgar Lungu. They are going. One must ask oneself why the PF is panicking if they are safe. They are scampering in all directions. They only have six days or so before they go. It is bye bye to them.”

Meanwhile, Mutati said the fear of the PF is written all over their faces.

He said the UPND Alliance is only focused on issues that are affecting the people.

“It is eyes on the ball. We are more focused than ever, and we are preparing the war to cast the votes next week,” said Mutati.