LUNGU IS TRYING TO DO A DAMAGE CONTROL BY DIVERTING PEOPLE’S ATTENTION TO CHEAP SALARY CUT TALK WHEN HE FAILED TO EXPLAIN HOW HE ACCUMULATED HIS AMAZING WEALTHY WITHIN A YEAR.

Edgar Chagwa Lungu is panicking after seeing the social media out cry and out burst towards the recent hike in pump prices and electricity tarrifs. He has crafted a damage control to his salary to divert the attention of citizens when it’s too late to blindfold electorates.

We insist, its too late to announce that [he] Lungu has cut his salary by 20% and of his useless ministers by 15% .The Zambian people needs a fresh breath from PF drama and mediocrity leadership as Lungu had chance to do that through austerity measures like Tanzania’s Pombe Magufuli unfortunately he ignored it and went parte after parte way.

Edgar and PF should stop wasting people’s time because his government have failed to govern this nation of plenty natural resources. The only honourable thing Chagwa can do at this point is to resign or call for early elections like Kaunda did in 1991.

Perhaps those salaries cut are nothing but encouraging more corruption in PF regime as Lungu and his minions are already swimming in corruption monies and accumulated amazing wealthy within 12 twelve months that they can not explain todate. This salary cut gimmick is equals to zero, try something else.

We have done our research in Lusaka and Copperbelt and truth should be told, PF is fading away so fast though the opposition UPND must start scoring politically.

Will talk more about United Party for National Development chances of forming government in the next article.

The Fixing Team.