By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu is relaxing because he is planning on how he will continue in 2021, Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo has said.

Mr. Lusambo has said he does not understand why people argue when he says President Lungu will win in 2021.

The minister argued that there was no way President Lungu could lose elections to UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema whom he likened to an amateur.

Mr. Lusambo, who is also Kabushi Constituency Member of Parliament, said the PF government has delivered to the expectations of the people.

He said the ruling PF will win due to the party’s consistent policies.

“For those people who are saying why is Bowman saying this? I know because I am a politician. I am in this government and I have seen the good things that President Edgar Lungu is doing to the people of Zambia. So when I say we are winning we are definitely winning, how can we lose elections to Hakainde Hichilema? Can you lose football to an amateur you?” he asked.

“We have delivered to the expectations of the people. We have constructed roads, we have changed Zambia, when you come to Lusaka we have transformed Lusaka. We have transformed Copperbelt Province.”

He stressed that “President Lungu is the next President of Zambia from 2021 going forward. Whatever it takes, we are going to win this election. Come 2021, President Lungu will be back in State House and Bowman Lusambo back to Parliament.”

He said this when he addressed journalists after donating mealimeal to his workers at Chichele farms in Ndola today.