WHEN we say Zambia needs a sober leadership this is exactly what we mean. How on earth the whole President will adress the 17 million plus Zambians on Facebook and offering huge amount of taxpayers money to whoever has information of those criminals gassing people in their homes.

Basically, police through Bonny Kapeso and Charity Katanga told the nation that they are clossing on to prime gassing suspects on the the Copperbelt but up to now there is no comprehensive statement from the dual.

Edgar Lungu’s K250, 000 offer is a mockery to Zambian people because the Police do have a good number of suspected ritual killers in detention to help them to do some preliminary investigations. Does it mean that Edgar has no confidence in Zambia Police for him to jump into that huge offer?

Moreover, Jean Kapata is on record of saying she has information of suspected ritual killers, let the Police build their investigations from that failure to that they should resign for failing to execute their duties professionally.

As if it’s not enough of angering affected people, Police said the results of chemical those genetically modified idiots suspected ritual killers are using is known but it will not be reviewed to general for apparently no concrete reason. Those gassed are affected and it may have long time effect in their lives hence they need to know for better treatment.

The offer is a slap to citizens unless if Lungu is telling Zambians that all investigations has failed.

Zemoono Moono aka Zee Fixer