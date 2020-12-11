COLONEL Panji Kaunda says he will seek audience with the Attorney General on the way forward following the Constitutional Court’s ruling that former ministers who stayed in office should pay back the money they received within 30 days.

Col Panji says he has nowhere to get the money which he is supposed to repay for staying in office illegally in 2016 because he is just a poor farmer.

Commenting on the Constitutional Court ruling, Col Panji said both President Edgar Lungu and the Attorney General Likando Kalaluka should be blamed for putting former ministers in this mess.

“Two months before parliament was dissolved, I parked all my things and I vacated the government house. I even went to see the President to thank him for allowing me to serve in his government and that I was not going to stand as an MP. But I assured him that I was going to campaign for him,” he narrated. “We didn’t ask him to allow us to continue serving in government but it came from him, it was his idea. Above all the President is a lawyer who should know the Constitution of Zambia. So, for them to turn the back on us and say we were illegally in office, is unfair.”

Col Panji argued that the former ministers were working when they remained in office.

“We didn’t just stay home and do nothing. We were working, we were in office. We were doing the work as directed by the President who asked us to remain in office. When we were asked to remain in office, one of the ministers asked the Attorney General and the President whether this was legal or not but the President said it was legal,” Col Panji explained. “You cannot refuse when you are asked by the President to remain in office. But I feel he has not defended us on this issue. The President has not defended us over what happened during that period and I think that is very unfair, he is putting us in a very awkward situation.”

He said he would travel to Lusaka to seek audience with the Attorney General over the matter.

“Personally, I intend to travel to Lusaka to have an audience with the Attorney General, because they are the ones who said we were in office legally. They should advise us what to do next because I don’t have the money to pay them that much,” said Col Panji. “I don’t think our friends who were in government have access to funds but myself as a poor farmer, I don’t have that type of money. The Attorney General must advise us on how we go about this issue. It’s not our fault. For me this is a sign of incompetence. We didn’t remain in office on our own, the President and the Attorney General must explain this issue.”

According to the amounts of the salaries and allowances tabulated by the court, Simbyakula will have to pay back K57, 510.23, Richwell Siamunene (60,434.87), Davies Mwila (60,434.87), Joseph Kasonde (57,512.88), Harry Kalaba (60,434.88), Chishimba Kambwili (58,681.80), Margaret Mwanakatwe (57,512.88), Jean Kapata (58,679.16), Fackson Shamenda (58,681.80), Christabel Ngimbu (60,434.87), Emerine Kabanshi (60,434.88), Yamfwa Mukanga (58,681.80), Nkandu Luo (58,681.80) and Vincent Mwale (60,434.87).

Others are; Joseph Katema (58,681.80), Stephen Kampyongo (60,434.88), Greyford Monde (60,434.88), John Phiri (57,512.87), Christopher Yaluma (60,434.88), Michael Katungu (60,434.87), Given Lubinda (56,226.92), Alexander Chikwanda (58,681.80), Dora Siliya (59,980.27), Kapembwa Simbao (61,756.74) and Esther Banda (56,058.30).

The list includes, Nicholas Banda (57,811.38), Gerry Chanda (56,058.30), Dr Chitalu Chilufya (56,058.30), Danny Ching’imbu (57,811.38), Obius Chisala (57,811.38), Ronald Chitotela (57,811.38), Lazarous Chungu (56,058.30), James Kapyanga (56,058.30), Panji Kaunda (54,889.38), Berina Kawandami(56,058.30), Dorothy Kazunga (57,811.38), John Kufuna (56,058.30), and Lawrence Evans (56,058.30).

Josephine Limata (57,811.38), Joseph Lungu (57,811.38), David Mabumba (57,811.38), Rayford Mbulu (56,057.43), Christopher Mulenga (57,811.38), Sydney Mushanga (56,058.30), Richard Musukwa (56,058.30), Christopher Mvunga (54,889.38), Mutaba Mwali (56,058.30), Alfred Mwamba (57,811.38), Davies Mwango (57,811.38), Patrick Ngoma (57,811.38) and Maxas Ng’ona (57,812.38) are also on the list.

Others are Lawrence Sichalwe (56,058.30), Forrie Tembo (57,811.38), Charles Zulu (57,811.38), Davies Chisopa (57,811.38), Dawson Kafwaya (57,811.38), Benson Kapaya (56,058.30), Mwimba Malama (57,811.38), Malozo Sichone (57,811.38), Nathaniel Mumbukwanu (57,811.38), Mwenya Musenge (56,058.30), Poniso Njeulu (57,811.38) and Chomba Sikazwe (57,811.38).